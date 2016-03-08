Revealed: Chelsea's heir to Hazard as Blues plan summer move

According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are planning a summer move for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho only joined Barcelona from Liverpool this time last year but now it seems this could be his final season for Barcelona.Chelsea are looking for an heir to Eden Hazard, who has been a target of Real Madrid for some time and who the Spanish giants will likely make a move for in the summer - having never properly replaced Cristiano Ronaldo after his €110m move to Juventus in July.Negoations, according to Mundo Deportivo, will begin at the end of the season and could see Coutinho return to England, to play in blue rather than red. Maurizio Sarri is constantly looking for new additions to make his team more effective, having only just joined to replace Antonio Conte in the summer.

