Revealed: Chelsea target's new release clause
17 October at 20:50Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic is reportedly set to sign a new deal at the club and it is expected to have a release clause of 60 million euros.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Inter are set to announce that Brozovic has extended his contract at the San Siro and they suggest that it will have a release clause of 50 million euros, an improvement on the one that he has in his current contract.
Brozovic's current contract runs out in the summer of 2021. He has drawn links with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool over the past few months but he stayed at Inter this past summer, after having reached in the finals of FIFA World Cup with his country Croatia, only to lose 4-2 to France in the final.
Brozovic joined Inter from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 4.5 million euros and has been an important player for them so far.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments