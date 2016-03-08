Antonio Conte is set to be appointed as the new Inter manager in the coming weeks and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the former Chelsea boss has already chosen five top summer targets. The likes of Edin Dzeko (Roma), Nicolò Barella (Cagliari), Matteo Darmian and Romelu Lukaku (Man United) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus) are players that have been requested by the Italian manager who wants to close the gap with Juventus starting from the 2019/20 campaign.