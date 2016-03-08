Revealed: Details of Raul Albiol's new Napoli contract
29 June at 18:35Italian outlet Il Mattino have revealed the details of the new contract that Chelsea target Raul Albiol is set to sign at Napoli.
Albiol joined the partenopei from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a fee of about 12 million euros. Since then, the Spaniard has become a very important part of the Naples based side, as he appeared 32 times in the Serie A for the club last season, scoring thrice and assisting once.
Il Mattino have revealed the contract details of the new deal that Albiol is set to sign at Napoli, avoiding interest from Villarreal and Chelsea.
The deal will end in the summer of 2021 and the defender will earn about 2.5 million euros a season. It is also said that Carlo Ancelotti has played a vital role in keeping the player at the club, after he was expected to move to Villarreal this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments