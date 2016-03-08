Revealed: Dybala attempts to block Manchester United switch - the situation

The Paulo Dybala saga has already had it's fair share of twists and turns but the drama continues today as a number of important developments emerged in the potential deal to send him to Manchester United, whilst Juventus would receive Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku in return.



Dybala was due to meet with Maurizio Sarri today to discuss his future but, in fact, the meeting would have been postponed, with Dybala still officially on 'holiday' and therefore not obliged to come in for his medical tests.



Dybala was set to discuss his future with Sarri and the Juventus management today but did not and will not until either tomorrow or, perhaps, Monday, when the aforementioned holiday ends. Therefore, there could be no further developments in the saga until the 5th of August.



This throws a spanner in the works for Manchester United, with the English Premier League's transfer window shutting on the 8th. Dybala is unconvinced by the prospect of moving to the Premier League club and this could prove to be the main blockade in United's pursuit of the Argentine.



In the event that the meeting does take place tomorrow, more will be revealed tomorrow evening about whether or not the forward will accept a move to England. Juventus, meanwhile, have maintained their stance that they would like to sell him but, with Inter Milan also lurking, the departure does not necessarily have to involve Manchester United.



