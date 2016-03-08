Revealed: El Shaarawy's wage demands at Roma
23 June at 18:30According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy has no intention of signing a new deal unless the Giallorossi can offer him a deal of around €3m per season.
The 26-year-old was one of the club's best players in the 2018/19 season and, therefore, the club will be reluctant to let him leave. With stars like Kostas Manolas already heading for the exit, the club cannot afford to lose many more players and may therefore choose to hand the Italian a new deal.
