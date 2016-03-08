Revealed: Ex-Chelsea star's exciting footballing sons

Ex-Chelsea and Iceland player Eidur Gudjohnsen’s children look set to follow in their fathers and grandfathers footsteps and play at the top level.



Eidur, who made his debut in 1996 in place of his father Arnor and was last seen in an Iceland shirt at Euro 2016, however his son, Andri Lucas, has 4 goals for his nation in that has qualified to the European Under-17 finals which will take place in early May.



A hat trick against Germany and another strike against Belarus for the penultimate son of the former Chelsea and Barcelona player, who signed for Real Madrid's last summer.



An old-fashioned striker, Andri Lucas, is physically strong and with a keen sense of goal, so much so that he was already on the Under 19 squad, and he has already left his mark twice in 5 appearances.



His fortunes are greater than that of elder brother Sveinn Aron, currently on loan in the Serie C at Ravenna after not enjoying an exciting first half of the season at La Spezia.



Over in Barcelona, it is said that youngest of the Gujohnsen family, Daniel Tristan, who plays in the Under 12 blaugrana, promises great things.





