Revealed: Five unsellable players for Juventus
24 June at 11:45Italian outlet Tuttosport state the names of four players that Juventus treat to be unsellable in the ongoing summer transfer window.
With the Old Lady already having signed three players this summer, the club is expected to witness some other incomings and outgoings. Emre Can, Mattia Perin and Andrea Favili from Serie B side Ascoli.
Tuttosport report that with Daniele Rugani and Miralem Pjanic having drawn links with moves away from Turin, the club will not sell four of their players this summer.
The defensive pairing of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini will not be sold and the duo of Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi will also not be sold this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
