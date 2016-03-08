Revealed: Gattuso’s message to Gazidis for the future of AC Milan
26 May at 10:30AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has sent a clear message to the club Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis that youth alone cannot bring success the Rossoneri are striving for.
It is widely believed that Gazidis is an admirer of the philosophy which was first used by the English Premier League club Arsenal where the Gunners opted to buy players who are highly-rated and are under the age of 25 so that the club can sell them in the future and make some precious profit out of it.
However, Gattuo during his press talk before the team’s first league game against SPAL, said that the club will need to invest in players who are experienced enough and knows how to take responsibility.
“What are we lacking at Milan? To be honest, I don’t think there is much,” he said. “But, we need to analyze and understand what kind of football we want. In my honest opinion, we need experienced players who can take responsibility.”
