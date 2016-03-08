AC Milan wanted Alvaro Morata last summer but in the end, the Spanish striker signed with Chelsea instead. AC Milan are now yet again interested in him as Morata would like to return to the Italian Serie A.According to Sky Sport, Morata was close to Milan last summer but the rossoneri failed to reach an agreement with Real Madrid and with the player who only wanted to play for Juventus in case he made Serie A return.Morata, however, is reported to have regretted his choice when he saw his friend Leonardo Bonucci join the San Siro hierarchy from Juve.AC Milan are still keeping a close eye on the talented striker although the possible Europa League ban may change the plans of the rossoneri who could be struggling to sign new top players in case of exclusion from European tournaments.Morata joined Chelsea for € 70 million in summer 2017 and scored 15 goals in 48 games in all competitions in the 2017/18 campaign.