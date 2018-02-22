Revealed: Here is how Inter's new kit will look like
12 May at 22:20Inter Milan are currently playing against Sassuolo at the San Siro as this is a huge game for the nerazzurri. Spalletti's club came into this game in fifth place in the Italian Serie A standings as they were two points back of fourth placed Lazio. With a win tonight, Inter would temporarily leapfrog Lazio as Simone Inzaghi's team will play tomorrow. Let's not forget that Inter will then take on Lazio next week in the final matchday of the 2017-18 Serie A. Looking forward, Footy Headlines revealed what Inter Milan's 2018-19 jersey could look like as you can click on the link to view some pictures.
