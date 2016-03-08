Revealed: Here is how much Bordeaux want to get for Inter target Malcom

Bordeaux striker Malcom has been turning heads as many clubs have been after the young striker who was born in 1997. Inter Milan are a team who have had interest in him for some time now but he certainly won't come cheap.



BIG MONEY MOVE? - According to Calciomercato.com sources, if Bordeaux receive the money they want, then they would be open to the idea of letting him leave this summer. How much do they want? Well they reportedly would like to get at least 40 million euros for their young starlet (perhaps even more). His agents have been working on finding the ideal solution for him and for the club. An eventual move would give Stéphane Martin's club some breathing room as they would then be able to move at will on the transfer market...



Malcom scored 12 goals and added 7 assists in 32 Ligue 1 starts for Bordeaux in 2017-18. He will be one to look out for in the near future...