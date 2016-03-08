Juve are reportedly close to Cristiano Ronaldo as Gonzalo Higuain would likely leave the club if the Real Madrid star joins the bianconeri. According to Sportmediaset,Chelsea seem to be in pole position for Higuain as Milan also like him a lot too. With Argentina now out of the Fifa 2018 World Cup, a Higuain transfer could very well happen. As we said, his future seems to be tied with Ronaldo's future...Gonzalo Higuain appeared in 58 games this season for club (Juve) and country (Argentina) as he scored 27 goals and added 7 assists on the season. His future is currently in doubt as time will tell. Chelsea haven't named Maurizio Sarri yet but it should be done very soon. Once a move is complete, Chelsea will surely target Higuain in a strong way as he is high on Maurizio Sarri's wish-list...