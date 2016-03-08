Revealed: Here is how much Juve want to get for Chelsea target Higuain

It is not a secret that Maurizio Sarri has his eyes on a few Italian Serie A players as he would love his team to sign Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani from Juventus. The question is how much would Juve want to get for Gonzalo Higuain? According to Italian reports (confirmed by Calciomercato.com sources), it seems like they would like to get 60 million euros. As Juve signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain is now on the transfer market as he will surely leave the bianconeri this summer. Other than Chelsea, AC Milan are also interested in him too but the Blues are reportedly in "pole position" for him.



Higuain's brother Nicolas is currently in Argentina as he will first have to return before a deal can progress. If Chelsea do get Higuain then Morata might leave the club in the coming weeks. Other than Higuain, Chelsea would like to get Daniele Rugani too but Juve haven't still decided whether they want to sell him or not. Time will tell as Sarri would love a double bianconeri swoop...