Revealed: Here is how much Lazio want to get for United and Juve target Milinkovic-Savic
22 May at 21:58He was one of the best players in this year's Italian Serie A as everyone seemingly wants Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Mourinho's Manchester United have been on him for some time now as Max Allegri's Juventus are also very interested in the young midfield star. Will Lazio sell him come summer time? This remains to be seen but with Inzaghi's club failing to qualify for next year's UCL, everything is possible.
HOW MUCH WOULD IT COST TO ACQUIRE HIM - According to Premium Sport, it seems like Lazio want to get the following number for their star player: 150 million euros at the very least. He is seemingly the number one target on coach Allegri's list as many clubs have interest in him. Time will tell but this could very well be the Milinkovic-Savic summer...
The Serbian star appeared in 48 games for Lazio on the season as he scored 14 goals and added 6 assists in 2017-18. Similar to Pogba, Milinkovic-Savic is a star in the making.
