Revealed: Here is Manchester United target Ronaldo's new release clause

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been a major talking point as his Real Madrid future has been in heavy doubt. It now seems like Ronaldo found an agreement to renew his deal with Real Madrid but it seems like this might be a move to leave los blancos within the next few years.



According to OK Dario, a deal has already been agreed upon between Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid but the interesting thing is that his release clause would go from 1 billion euros to 400 million euros, to 120 million euros. This could be a clear sign that Real Madrid and Ronaldo are clearly trying to "attract" teams into acquiring him. This clause wouldn't be valid for any Spanish clubs and PSG but teams like Manchester CIty, United, Juventus, Chelsea and even Milan could have interest in him. Time will tell as Ronaldo is currently playing with his Portugal teammates in the 2018 World Cup...