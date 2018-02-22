#Cuadrado con la nuova #maglia #home #Juve 2018/19!

La #Juve con un video social rivela che la maglia sarà presentata in anteprima il 15 maggio a chi si registra sul suo sito. Confermata, dunque, la data che vi avevamo anticipato una ventina di giorni fa. #JuJersey pic.twitter.com/WPtXxkvfv5 — La Maglia Bianconera (@La_Bianconera) 12 maggio 2018

Juventus won the Coppa Italia mid-week as they beat AC Milan in the final. They are now set to win the league title this week-end as they will then look towards the future. According to the very reliable "La Maglia Bianconera" (@La_Bianconera), this is what the Juve 2018-19 jersey will look like. View the images of Juan Cuadrado bellow (who posted a picture of the shirt) and click on our gallery zone to view the related pictures as well.