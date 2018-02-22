Here is what Roma's new kit looks like as they will use it tomorrow against Juve
12 May at 21:52AS Roma had a pretty strong season as they will likely qualify for the UCL and they made it all the way to the semi-finals of this year's 2017-18 UEFA Champions league (they were eventually knocked out by Liverpool). As they look forward to next season, Roma revealed their new 2018-19 kit as it looks great. They will be using this kit in tomorrow's game against Juventus as you can view how it looks bellow in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. You can also view some pics by clicking on the Footy Headlines link.
