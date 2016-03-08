Revealed: Here is why Malcom's move to Roma failed to occur

Roma lost their last game to AC Milan by a 2-1 score line (as Patrick Cutrone scored a last minute winner). It is now international break time as many Roma players have a few days to relax. Roma sporting director Monchi spoke to Sports Illustrated about the Malcom-Barcelona-Roma case, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We had to break the communication between Barcelona and Bordeaux I guess! Jokes aside, we couldn't do more clearly,the player was all set to join us. We had already planned for him to join the rest of the team in the States and the medicals were all set. We have no regrets and we are happy with the squad that is at Di Francesco's disposal. We now want to bounce back after losing the last game against AC Milan at the San Siro in Milano...".



