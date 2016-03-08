Revealed: Here is why Sturaro's move to Watford collapsed

Stefano Sturaro was reportedly "very close" to joining Watford in the English Premier league but in the end, a move failed to occur. The EPL transfer window is now over as Sturaro could potentially still leave Juve but it won't be for an EPL side. Why did his move fail to occur? Let's take a look on the matter bellow.



JUVE AND WATFORD COULD NOT FIND AN AGREEMENT - According to Premium Sport, Watford couldn't find an agreement with Juventus on the structure of the potential loan deal. With Emre Can joining the bianconeri, Stefano Sturaro wants to get more playing time as a move could still be on. Teams like Fiorentina, Genoa as well as Sporting Lisbon are also interested in the Italian midfielder as a deal could still be found. As for Watford, they missed out on Sturaro.