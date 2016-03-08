Revealed: Hernandez' impressive numbers; ahead of Alex Sandro

15 November at 15:45
As reported by Opta, AC Milan's left-back Theo Hernandez is the most successful defender in Serie A when it comes to completed dribbles. Ola Aina (15) and Alex Sandro (13) are both behind the Frenchman on the list.
 
The defender has had a good start to his adventure with the Rossoneri, despite the team's start to the season. The former Real Madrid man has been a nice positive for the fans so far, and hopefully, he can continue his form.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.