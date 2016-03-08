Revealed: Hernandez' impressive numbers; ahead of Alex Sandro

The defender has had a good start to his adventure with the Rossoneri, despite the team's start to the season. The former Real Madrid man has been a nice positive for the fans so far, and hopefully, he can continue his form.

As reported by Opta, AC Milan's left-back Theo Hernandez is the most successful defender in Serie A when it comes to completed dribbles. Ola Aina (15) and Alex Sandro (13) are both behind the Frenchman on the list.