Revealed: How AC Milan beat PSG's competition to sign Lucas Paqueta

Last October, AC Milan beat the competition of several clubs to secure the services of Lucas Paqueta. As reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, the Rossoneri's biggest competitor was PSG. In those days, the club sporting director Henrique moved for the player but was taking time to try to lower Flamengo's request while also dealing with the percentage that was due to the player's agent and the player.



Meanwhile, the Rossoneri and in particular Leonardo acted in a much faster manner and closed the deal to sign the young Brazilian midfielder.