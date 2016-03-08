Revealed: How AC Milan beat PSG's competition to sign Lucas Paqueta

06 February at 10:15
Last October, AC Milan beat the competition of several clubs to secure the services of Lucas Paqueta. As reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, the Rossoneri's biggest competitor was PSG. In those days, the club sporting director Henrique moved for the player but was taking time to try to lower Flamengo's request while also dealing with the percentage that was due to the player's agent and the player.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri and in particular Leonardo acted in a much faster manner and closed the deal to sign the young Brazilian midfielder.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.