Revealed: How AC Milan may have ended Mariano's spell at Real Madrid

AC Milan signed Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa for around €35m yesterday. Genoa are searching for a replacement and reports suggest that the club are looking at Real Betis forward Sanabria.According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are looking into the possibility of selling forward Mariano, who the club only re-signed from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer. Mariano is a target of Real Betis, who are preparing a hunt for a potential replacement for Sanabria, who could be moving closer to a switch to Serie A Genoa.Therefore, Milan may have inadvertently brought to an end Mariano's spell in Madrid, with the club struggling in league and cup as is. Madrid are drawing 1-1 in a match against Girona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.