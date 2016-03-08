Revealed: How Gattuso will use Milik as the foundation of Napoli's attack
13 December at 14:30New Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso already has a tactical plan in mind for the club, with Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik set to be the foundation of the attack, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Gattuso is planning to change the Napoli formation from Carlo Ancelotti’s favoured 4-4-2 to a more attacking minded 4-3-3, with Milik set to be the centre of the forward trio. Gattuso is hoping that the 25-year-old Polish striker will finally avoid injuries and play a consistent and regular role with the squad.
So far this season Milik has scored eight goals in nine games across all competitions, including three goals in three Champions League appearances. He has already missed eight games this season through injury, first suffering from a groin injury before missing the last four league games due to a muscle injury.
The other key player in Gattuso’s tactical plans is captain Lorenzo Insigne, the report highlights. The player hasn’t scored for the Partenopei since Napoli’s 4-1 win over Lecce in September. The 28-year-old Italian will be deployed on the left wing by Gattuso.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments