Revealed: How Giampaolo's arrival convinced Conti to stay at AC Milan

17 July at 14:15
After two years of bad luck and injuries, Andrea Conti wants to leave the worst behind and finally start his adventure with the Rossoneri shirt on a positive note. Having arrived at Milanello in the summer of 2017, the former Atalanta man suffered a lot with knee injuries and struggled a lot to find his best shape, with former coach Gattuso preferring Calabria on the right flank on a consistent basis.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, this year things have already started better than last season: Conti has begun the pre-season preparations together with the rest of the team and in the first tactical tests he was included in the starting defensive lineup.

The arrival of Giampaolo, who wants a lot of offensive activity from his fullbacks, convinced the player to remain at the club, while the eventual confirmation of Gattuso would have probably led to a sale.

The new coach's esteem was therefore decisive and now Conti wants to recover everything he lost in the last two unfortunate seasons, in which he played just 14 games. In addition to Milan, his goal is also to regain a place in the national team, where he also aims to become a starter.

