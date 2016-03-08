Revealed: How Higuain's arrival affected Milan season ticket sales
10 October at 13:00Gonzalo Higuain was Milan's big summer signing and the first big signing of the Elliott era after taking over the club this summer. But the player's arrival was not just a huge boost in the sporting sense, but also in the financial one. The Argentinian also served as a great attraction for the fans to return to the San Siro.
One can call it the Gonzalo Higuain effect. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, from the day after the official signature of Il Pipita, season ticket sale numbers increased by an incredible 84%, thus confirming his contribution in more than one sense for the Rossoneri.
The Higuain signing is also paying off on the pitch for Gennaro Gattuso's team. In 7 matches across all competitions for Milan, Higuain has scored 6 goals and assisted one. He is the team's top scorer so far this season and is forming a very prolific partnership with Spaniard Suso, who has assisted him on several occasions.
