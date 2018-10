Gonzalo Higuain was Milan's big summer signing and the first big signing of the Elliott era after taking over the club this summer. But the player's arrival was not just a huge boost in the sporting sense, but also in the financial one. The Argentinian also served as a great attraction for the fans to return to the San Siro.One can call it the Gonzalo Higuain effect. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport , from the day after the official signature of Il Pipita, season ticket sale numbers increased by an incredible 84%, thus confirming his contribution in more than one sense for the Rossoneri.The Higuain signing is also paying off on the pitch for Gennaro Gattuso's team. In 7 matches across all competitions for Milan, Higuain has scored 6 goals and assisted one. He is the team's top scorer so far this season and is forming a very prolific partnership with Spaniard Suso, who has assisted him on several occasions.