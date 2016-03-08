Revealed: How Icardi will be told about Inter exit
29 June at 17:35Inter Milan striker and the club's former captain Mauro Icardi is set to be told by the club that he will leave the San Siro this summer.
Icardi's relations with the club has gone down in the last few months and it has not helped him at all. He was stripped off captaincy before the club's Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt. He was also kept out of the side for a considerable amount of time.
Today's Corriere dello Sport reveals that Icardi is set to be told personally that the Argentine is not needed at the club and that he will now be sold this summer.
While Antonio Conte has already talked to Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara to tell her about the club's decision, he feels that he should tell Icardi too about the decision to sell the striker.
Inter are already in talks to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma and Romelu Lukaku from Man United and they will be replacements for Icardi, who is currently vacationing in Polynesia. But Icardi should expect a call from Conte in the same way that Wanda did last week.
