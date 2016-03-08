Revealed: How Juve can get the edge over Barca and Man Utd in race for Norwegian starlet
10 November at 16:30At the age of just 19, Erling Haaland is experiencing an incredible breakthrough season with Red Bull Salzburg. The Norwegian starlet has scored already 23 goals across all competitions for the club, including 7 in the Champions League, which has attracted the interest of almost every top club in Europe: from Bayern Munich to PSG, Manchester United, Barcelona and Serie A champions Juventus.
Thus, a tough race is expected for the attacker. However, according to Kicker in Germany (via ilbianconero.com), the Bianconeri could have the edge over the other clubs interested in Haaland's services.
The German paper reports that the player's agent, Mino Raiola, could give the decisive push to bring the player to the Allianz Stadium, as he already did in the summer for Matthijs de Ligt, who seemed destined to join Barcelona for a long time but in the end opted for a move to Italy also thanks to the influence of the super-agent.
