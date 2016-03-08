However, Sky Italia have now revealed why the goalkeeper was sent out on loan in the first plays. According to the news outle t, Arsenal had dismissed him due to some behaviour off the pitch. From there, the loan to Roma took action as the Polish International needed playing time.

Last year, he left the Italian capital to join Juventus, being named as Buffon's replacement. However, the Bianconeri have just completed the signing of Mattia Perin, who is expected to take the spot in the starting eleven. Therefore, it seems Szczesny won't be the main man, after all, having spent this season basically waiting until the spot will be his in the upcoming term.

When Szczesny left Arsenal back in 2015, many might have wondered why he wasn't given a proper chance for the English side, eventually leaving them on a permanent deal in favour of Juventus last year.