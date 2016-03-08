Juventus full-back Leonardo Spinazzola was very close to a move to Borussia Dortmund before the switch fell through because of his injury.Spinazzola joined Juventus from Siena back in 2010 and has come up the club's youth academy since then. While he was expected to feature for the first team this season, an injury has cut short his progress.Calciomercato understand that Spinazzola was on his way to Borussia Dortmund this summer but the knee injury that he suffered the end of last season derailed his progress and put a full stop on the move to the Signal Iduna Park.Dortmund had offered a fee of 25 million euros to Juventus for Spinazzola and Juve were willing to accept the offer for the wing-back, who was loaned out to Atalanta at that point. The injury that Spinazzola suffered meant that the move was put off and he had to stay at Juve to continue his rehab and recovery.Spinazzola is expected to return in the month of November later this year and he is yet to begin training.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)