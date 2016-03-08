Revealed: How Khedira convinced Sarri to secure Juve permanence

Sami Khedira convinced Maurizio Sarri. The German midfielder is no longer on the market also because he refused all the destinations he had been offered, from Fenerbahce to Arsenal.



Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport have revealed the reasons that convinced Sarri to give the former Real Madrid man an opportunity. "Khedira always knows where the ball ends first. Sarri's Juve will have to be mistress in the opposing half and this involves a higher defensive line and a very careful game of balances, in particular, between the fullbacks and midfielders," the paper wrote.



For this reason, Khedira can be valuable for the former Chelsea and Napoli manager. The German midfielder does not always play but he is reliable and knows how to face great challenges. Another advantage of Khedira is his ability to drift into the box, unlike any other Bianconeri midfielder.