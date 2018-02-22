Revealed: How Liverpool could sign Donnarumma for just €30 million
16 May at 16:45According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, AC Milan could be forced to sell Gianluigi Donnarumma for a fee as low as €30 million during this summer’s transfer window.
The 19-year-old has made several high-profile mistakes in recent weeks, while he continues to endure a troublesome relationship with many of the club’s fans. Indeed, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in securing his services before the start of next season.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli values the Italian internationalist at €70 million but, given Mino Raiola’s determination to move his client on, there is a chance that he may leave for less than half of that amount.
However, much will depend on which sanctions are imposed on the two clubs following their failure to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations. Premier League side Liverpool are also monitoring the situation and could make a timely bid for Gigio in the coming weeks.
MORE AC MILAN NEWS: DUTCH AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE RAIOLA OVER DEALS WITH AC MILAN
(Corriere della Sera)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments