Maurizio Sarri smokes HOW many cigarettes a year?!

Joe.co.uk have analyzed and presented data for as to how many cigarettes Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri smokes in a year.It is said that the former Napoli manager shares a very unique love story with cigarettes and he was regularly seen smoking on the touchlines during his stint at the partenopei.Joe.co.uk have analyzed as to how many cigarettes Sarri smokes in a day and on the basis of that, have analyzed how much cigarettes he would smoke ina year. Using that data, they have found out how much the Italian spends on cigarettes.According to the portal, Sarri smokes 80 cigarettes a day, meaning one every 12 minutes. This means that he smokes 29,220 cigarettes in a single year, out of which 22,000 are smoked during the regular football season.