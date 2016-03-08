Revealed: How much Barcelona and Real Madrid must pay for Fabian Ruiz

The future of Fabian Ruiz is yet to be decided. The negotiations for a contract with Napoli have hit a stalemate, which could result in the Spanish midfielder leaving next summer. However, there is still time to reach an agreement, although the distance is big.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo , the Partenopei have slapped a €60m price tag on the midfielder, which is lower than expected. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both very interested in the player, but the latter club is a more probable destination.