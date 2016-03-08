Revealed: How much Barcelona and Real Madrid must pay for Fabian Ruiz
19 November at 10:45
The future of Fabian Ruiz is yet to be decided. The negotiations for a contract with Napoli have hit a stalemate, which could result in the Spanish midfielder leaving next summer. However, there is still time to reach an agreement, although the distance is big.
According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Partenopei have slapped a €60m price tag on the midfielder, which is lower than expected. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both very interested in the player, but the latter club is a more probable destination.
Go to comments