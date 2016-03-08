Revealed: How much Barcelona want for Juve and Milan target

For more news, visit our homepage. According to Mundo Deportivo, however, the operation won't be cheap. Barcelona have already rejected an offer of €15m for the midfielder, asking for at least €35m to let him go. It remains to be seen if they are willing to budge a bit.

It's no secret that Ivan Rakitic has attracted the interest of AC Milan and Juventus, given that the Croatian is expected to leave Barcelona this January. He isn't happy with the lack of playing time, thus ready to start over elsewhere.