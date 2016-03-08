Revealed: how much Everton paid to sign Barça defender

Following a spectacular World Cup for his country Yerry Mina became one of the hottest prospects in the summer transfer market.



The 23-year-old moved from Brazilian club Palmeiras to Barcelona last January, but failed to impress Coach Ernesto Valverde and did not get enough playing time since his arrival to Spain.



Mina turned the tables in the World Cup and shock all the spectators when he became his country's top scorer in the competition, firing three headers past Poland, Senegal and England, attracting the attention of a number of top clubs.



Marca unveiled the economic figures of Mina's transfer from Everton to Barcelona. The Colombian defender arrived to the Premier League on the last day of the market, Everton paid 30 million euros, yet the Catalan side has maintained a right of getting their player back for a figure of 60 million euros. However, Barca cannot exercise their right to buy Mina again before 2020.

