Revealed: How much has living at the Lowry costed Jose Mourinho
09 October at 20:10English outlet Daily Mail have revealed that living at the Hotel Lowry has costed Jose Mourinho about 560 thousand euros.
Mourinho, mind you, is living at the Hotel Lowry ever since he joined United back in 2016 and Daily Mail have revealed that while the daily fee for the suite at the Lowry is 700 euros a night, Mourinho has lived there for about 825 days.
It means that Mourinho has paid 560 thousand euros since he moved in, with his family still living in London from his days at Chelsea.
