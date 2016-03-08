Revealed: How much Marcelo transfer could cost Juventus

Real Madrid's famous Brazilian left-back Marcelo is being increasingly linked with a move away from the Bernabeu. Last summer, after Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in a €110m move, it was widely reported that Marcelo was considering joining his teammate in Turin. However, Juventus lacked the immediate funds and leaway with financial fair play to complete the move last summer.According to what has been reported by Don Balon, however, Juventus are still keen and are willing to make the move in this upcoming summer. The reports suggest that Marcelo's cost to Juventus will be an upfront fee of €45m plus an additional €12m in bonuses, depending on how the Brazilian performs in Turin.

