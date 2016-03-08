Revealed: How much Marcelo transfer could cost Juventus

01 March at 10:40
Real Madrid's famous Brazilian left-back Marcelo is being increasingly linked with a move away from the Bernabeu. Last summer, after Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in a €110m move, it was widely reported that Marcelo was considering joining his teammate in Turin. However, Juventus lacked the immediate funds and leaway with financial fair play to complete the move last summer.

According to what has been reported by Don Balon, however, Juventus are still keen and are willing to make the move in this upcoming summer. The reports suggest that Marcelo's cost to Juventus will be an upfront fee of €45m plus an additional €12m in bonuses, depending on how the Brazilian performs in Turin.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.