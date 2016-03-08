Revealed: How much money AC Milan saved during January market
01 February at 13:00After the January transfer market, both Elliott and Stefano Pioli can smile. The Rossoneri coach can thank the management for their work on the transfer market, with the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic being the highlight, while the ownership can be happy to take a big breath of oxygen as regards to the budget.
In fact, as reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), the club has saved around 80 million euros in amortization, salaries and sales. Suso was in fact sold to Sevilla for 21 million euros plus 3 million in bonuses, while the transfer of Piatek brought 28 million to the Milanese coffers. In the case of the Spaniard, it is also a large capital gain, as he was signed on a free transfer 5 years ago.
Except for Ibrahimovic, Pioli will also be able to count on Diego Laxalt, who will serve as the backup for Theo Hernandez after Ricardo Rodriguez' departure, while Alexis Saelemaekers will be a backup for Samu Castillejo, who has won a starting place in Pioli's new 4-4-2 formation.
