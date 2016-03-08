Last night, it emerged that Paris Saint-Germain had made an offer for the Bianconeri star, who was also chased by Chelsea in the summer of 2017. Juventus had turned down, but we had no idea of the sums involved.

Expert transfer journalist Carlo Laudisa reveals that the 26-year-old was the subject of a stunning €60m bid.

These are similar sums to what the Blues were bidding back in 2017, with the difference that Sandro hasn’t looked anywhere near as sharp since, having a generally average season and missing Brazil’s plane to Russia 2018.

Laudisa believes Juventus didn’t think twice in refusing the offer, even before a price was mentioned. It could even have been higher than €60m.

In fact, Juve are discussing the possibility of a new deal with their full-back and his agent, though they are balking at the €4.5 million that is being asked.