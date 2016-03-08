Revealed: How much Rabiot's mother made from transfer
12 October at 13:00It has emerged that Juventus paid 1.4 million euros in commission to the mother of Adrien Rabiot, who also serves as his agent, after he moved on a 'free transfer' from PSG to the Bianconeri during the summer.
Juventus had competition for Rabiot's signing but 1.4 million euros is hardly anything when compared with the 3.6 million paid to the agent of Aaron Ramsey and the 16 million paid to Emre Can's agent over a year ago.
