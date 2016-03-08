Arsenal midfielder Ramsey could still join Juventus in January
15 January at 10:20Aaron Ramsey is all set to leave Arsenal. The Welsh midfielder had a reported medical at the weekend, which he took as part of a push towards a pre-contract agreement with the Bianconeri. Ramsey, an enigmatic box to box midfielder who is Arsenal's currently longest serving first team play, had wage demands in North London akin to those of Mesut Ozil - and Arsenal were not willing to pay up.
Now, according to Tuttosport, Arsenal have lowered their asking price for the deal to be accelerated through in January. Tuttosport report that Arsenal ask for just €20m to get the deal done now - as the Gunners are struggling to have the money to spend this window, Unai Emery having to focus purely on loan deals.
