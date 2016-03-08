Revealed: How much would Ronaldo cost Juventus?
09 June at 14:05According to the latest reports from Portugal, it is increasingly likely that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Real Madrid during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the Portuguese superstar has already been linked with a move to several top European clubs, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Serie A champions Juventus are also said to be interested in securing his services. Key figures within the club’s hierarchy are keen on the idea of adding one of the most famous sportsmen in history to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.
However, any deal which takes CR7 to Turin ahead of next season will be a costly one for the Bianconeri. Reports suggest that Los Blancos will only sell the former Sporting CP youth product for a fee in the region of €200 million, while he himself is requesting a salary worth around €50 million (net).
Only time will tell whether La Vecchia Signora can pull off a deal which not even the most optimistic of fans would have dreamt of.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
