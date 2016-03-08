Revealed: how Napoli can afford to sign Di Maria or Benzema
20 July at 10:15Napoli are dreaming of signing either Karim Benzema or Angel Di Maria.
Benzema is Ancelotti’s top striking target and according to reports in Italy the Frenchman would be open to leave Real Madrid after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.
As for Di Maria, a former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, Psg may need to sell him to keep their books in order and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to respond to Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo signing taking one of these two World stars.
The question that everybody is asking is just one: how can Napoli afford to sign Di Maria or Benzema? According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Napoli will use the same tactic of the Old Lady.
In Italy, in fact, there is a law that allows wealthy foreign people that move to Italy for work reasons to only pay € 100.000 in taxes for foreign earned incomes. According to La Liga president Tebas, this law has attracted Ronaldo in Serie A and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the same could happen with Di Maria or Benzema.
Go to comments