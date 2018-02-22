Revealed: Inter Milan summer transfer targets
28 May at 09:15Italian daily Corriere dello Sport have revealed the players that Inter Milan will be after this summer.
The nerazzurri finished fourth in the Serie A this season after having beaten Lazio 3-2 in fantastic fashion to seal a Champions League spot. It is felt that the club will make important changes this summer to bolster their squad.
Corriere dello Sport have come up with names of the players that Inter will look to sign this summer.
While it is said that Milan Skrianiar is a target for both Manchester United and Manchester City, the nerazzurri will demand a fee of about 60 million euros for the defender.
In an attempt to bolster the midfield, Luciano Spalletti will look to sign one of Milan Badelj and Sampdoria's Dennis Praet. Another Fiorentina player who is a target is Federico Chiesa, who is also a target for a host of other big Serie A clubs.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele's contract runs out in the summer of 2019 and he too is seen as a target.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
