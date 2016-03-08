Revealed: Inter's economic gain due to Champions League

Inter will be smiling today, after releasing their latest financial report, which details their finances up until 31st of December 2018.In the first 6 months of the new season Inter had revenues of €180m. This figure dwarfs the same figure for the previous season, which was €115m. This equates to year on year growth in revenues of an astounding 55.7%.The increase in sponsorship revenues, based on their appearance in this seasons Champions League is a major factor in this growth, as well as the increase in revenues from the TV rights for Serie A. They have also received €42.5m in bonuses for appearing in the Champions League group stages. These financial results will highlight the importance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.They currently sit 3rd in the table, but are only 3 points clear of Roma in 5th.

@EddieSwain_