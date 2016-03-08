Revealed: Inter's midfield transfer targets

Inter are chasing a big name signing in summer to give their midfield some much-needed creativity.



Named linked to the Milanese club so are Rakitic, Modric, and Kroos, all high-level profiles that the Nerazzurri are following.

However, asides from a star midfielder, Inter wants at least two other purchases, one young and already established, the other young and great perspective.



The two that Inter dream of are Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Tanguy Ndombele, but contacts with Lazio and Lyon are difficult to complete. This is why the Nerazzurri club is turning strongly on more "affordable" alternatives. For example, meetings continue over Nicolò Barella, but there is still a strong competition and very high demands from President Giulini.



Finally, Mateo Kovacic's return to the Nerazzurri is not to be excluded, the Croatian had a disappointing time in rotation on and off the bench at Real Madrid and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make their loan permanent.



According to Tuttosport, however, the goal of Inter is to secure at least a very talented young man, perhaps to leave a year on loan to mature but to keep under contract.



Firstly, Sandro Tonali of Brescia, who would ask for at least 30 million euros, but the relationship between Marotta and Cellino could facilitate the deal. Secondly, Melih Ibrahimoglu, 18-year-old Austrian from Rapid Vienna and Ivan Sunjic, 22-year-old director of Dinamo Zagreb. Both were observed several times during the season.

