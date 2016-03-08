Revealed: Inter's top priority for summer transfer window
07 June at 16:45According to what has been reported by SportItalia, Inter Milan have made Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella their top priority for the summer. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are reportedly huge fans of the Italian central midfielder; who they wish to bring to Inter to make him the first big signing of the Antonio Conte era.
Barella himself has admitted that "the market is open" amid speculation linking him with a move to the Nerazzurri since January. Despite not being able to sign the starlet in the winter transfer market, the club are confident of bringing him to Milan this time round.
Cagliari appear open to a deal but are demanding that Inter pay as much cash as possible and do not want the Nerazzurri to rely primarily on part-exchanges as they had originally intended to.
