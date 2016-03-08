Revealed: Italy's place in latest FIFA World Rankings
24 October at 15:30The latest official revision of the FIFA Men's National Team World Rankings has been published, with Italy in fifteenth place, behind Denmark and Germany.
The top 20 are as follows:
1) Belgium 1755
2) France 1726
3) Brazil 1715
4) England 1651
5) Uruguay 1642
6) Portugal 1632
7) Croatia 1631
8) Spain 1625
9) Argentina 1617
10) Colombia 1615
11) Mexico 1613
12) Holland 1602
13) Switzerland 1601
14) Denmark 1599
15) Italy 1593
16) Germany 1586
17) Chile 1579
18) Sweden 1563
19) Peru 1548
20) Senegal 1546.
