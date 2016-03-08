Revealed: Italy's place in latest FIFA World Rankings

The latest official revision of the FIFA Men's National Team World Rankings has been published, with Italy in fifteenth place, behind Denmark and Germany.



The top 20 are as follows:



1) Belgium 1755

2) France 1726

3) Brazil 1715

4) England 1651

5) Uruguay 1642

6) Portugal 1632

7) Croatia 1631

8) Spain 1625

9) Argentina 1617

10) Colombia 1615

11) Mexico 1613

12) Holland 1602

13) Switzerland 1601

14) Denmark 1599

15) Italy 1593

16) Germany 1586

17) Chile 1579

18) Sweden 1563

19) Peru 1548

20) Senegal 1546.