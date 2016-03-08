Revealed: Juve's first offer for Fiorentina starlet

16 July at 13:30
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, Juventus have submitted their first offer for Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa: at 60 million euros.

Fiorentina seem determined to keep hold of the young forward but with interest heating up, it appears increasingly unlikely that he will remain in Viola colours for any longer than one season.

Chiesa has reportedly submitted a request to leave and join Juventus, so it is now down to Fiorentina as to whether they want to cash in now or risk a player staying at the club who doesn't want to be there.

